Watch Ricky Martin's Plea for Puerto Rico Relief on 'Ellen'

Ricky Martin discussed the dire situation in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and urged people donate to disaster relief efforts on Ellen Thursday.

"It's very scary, people are starting to get really aggressive because they are hungry," Martin said. "And unfortunately this is what we're living today."



The pop star, who was born in Puerto Rico, said residents of the American commonwealth still lack water, food, electricity, medicine or even diesel to fuel the generators that will keep hospitals up and running. Martin and Ellen DeGeneres urged viewers to donate through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief fund or Martin's own initiative. The singer said he would be using the money to bring basic supplies such as bottled water, paper towels, diapers, baby food, medicine and more to Puerto Rico.

Martin also discussed the personal toll of Hurricane Maria, saying he went five days without speaking to his brother, while it's been nearly impossible to help his sick father get off the island because the airport was destroyed as well.

DeGeneres also surprised Martin with an $80,000 donation from Cheerios and General Mills to his hurricane relief efforts.