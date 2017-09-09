Watch Revealing First Trailer for 'Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars'

Showtime has unveiled the first trailer for Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars, the documentary about the guitar god that is premiering this weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The preview opens with blues legend B.B. King praising his friend Clapton before it unfurls just some of the unseen archival footage and photographs from throughout the guitarist's life, from childhood and Cream to "Layla" and his solo career.

"I knew that I was different, but I didn't know why," Clapton says in voiceover before some of his peers discuss how he "revolutionized" guitar playing.

Life in 12 Bars will also dig into the darker patches of Clapton's life, including his drug and alcohol addictions and the tragic death of his four-year-old son Conor in 1991.

Director Lili Fini Zanuck was given "extensive personal archive of classic performance clips, on- and off-stage footage, iconic photos, concert posters, handwritten letters, drawings and personal diary entries," producers previously revealed.

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars, one of Rolling Stone's 30 Movies We Can't Wait to See at the Toronto International Film Festival, will premiere February 10th, 2018 on Showtime.

