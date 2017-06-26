Watch Remy Ma Reignite Nicki Minaj Feud at BET Awards 2017

Remy Ma reignited her feud with Nicki Minaj while accepting the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award at the 2017 BET Awards. Remy Ma's trophy ended a seven-year streak for Minaj as the recipient of the top honor in that category.

Accepting the award for the first time since 2005, Remy Ma showed her gratitude to her friends, family and peers during her speech. Then, she proceeded to subliminally diss Minaj with a brief rap about the "No Frauds" rapper. "Y'all bitches got fat while we starved/Shots in your ass, pads in your bras," she ferociously delivered to a crowd responding with mixed reactions. "Y'all some liars it ain't no facts in your songs/And yeah, that crown is coming back to the Bronx."

The two rappers have been feuding for a decade now, with Minaj being the source of the series of diss tracks. As soon as Remy Ma began re-launching her career after being released from prison, she made it clear that the beef was in no way over for her by rapping over Minaj's "Truffle Butter" beat. Minaj fired back earlier this year when she mentioned Remy Ma on Gucci Mane's "Make Love" and Jason Derulo's "Swalla." The Bronx rapper then came back with the vicious "Shether" before Minaj retorted with her Young Money cohorts on the hit "No Frauds."