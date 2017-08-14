See Rae Sremmurd, French Montana's Safari-Themed Teen Choice Awards Set

Last night's Teen Choice Awards featured a jungle-themed performance of the new single "Unforgettable" by French Montana and Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee. Lee was later joined by his brother Slim Jxmmi to deliver Rae Sremmurd's massive Number One single "Black Beatles."

Onstage, French Montana and Swae Lee were surrounded by large exotic plants and parrot pictures. Both rappers were dressed in their safari best as they delivered the tropical single, which appeared on French Montana's third studio album Jungle Rules. Later, Swae Lee's brother and musical partner Slim Jxmmi dropped by for a cleaned up version of "Black Beatles" in front of psychedelic imagery.

Later, Maroon 5 received the honor of the Decade Award, celebrating the band's constantly evolving musicianship. Director Judd Apatow presented the rock band with the surfboard trophy, while Adam Levine and James Valentine were on hand to accept.







One Direction's Louis Tomlinson also made an appearance, performing his second solo single, "Back to You," with collaborators Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals. Rexha launched her verse of the song while surrounded by mirrors and later joined Tomlinson on another stage where he was joined by the production duo Digital Farm Animals. The pair ended the set with a big hug.







The show saw big wins for Fifth Harmony and their former member Camila Cabello, who took home awards for Choice Summer Group and Choice Summer Female Artist respectively. Harry Styles also took home a few honors, including Choice Rock Artist and Choice Male Artist. Miley Cyrus won the night's biggest honor, Ultimate Choice.