Watch Pussy Riot Protest Police Brutality in Disturbing New Video

Pussy Riot gaze out at at a bleak political and social landscape in their disturbing video for "Police State," the Russian feminist art collective's new electro-pop song.

Actress Chloe Sevigny stars in the bleak clip as a demented law enforcement officer, violently wielding a baton against a group of masked women in a derelict trailer park. As the policewoman bashes a series of a teddy bears and toys, a seemingly oblivious ballerina pirouettes nearby – a symbol of unblemished hope in the face of brutality.

In the visual's most unnerving sequence, a group of young girls are restrained into chairs and forced to watch news broadcasts of President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shaking hands on national television.

Director Matt Creed's dark vision contrasts with the song's exuberant pop arrangement. Lyrically, Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova surveys a landscape of tapped phones and government surveillance, crooning up front, "Big smile for the camera/ It's always on," over thumping electronics.

The song's producer, Ricky Reed, will release the track on December 8th on Nice Life Winter '18, which showcases his recently launched Nice Life imprint.

In a statement about "Police State," Tolokonnikova reflected on "pro-authoritarian trends and autocratic, conservative, right-wing leaders," which she argues are "spreading around the world like a sexually transmitted disease."

"If we find a way how to act together, be articulate, focused and persuasive, we can shift mountains," she said. "Look back: people did it before. Soviet dissidents were fighting against one of the most oppressive governments on the planet and shared their own DIY magazines (samizdat) via secret networks. Labor union leaders and civil rights activists were dying for their beliefs in the US. And it actually did make our world a better place."

"Police State" marks the one-year anniversary of President Trump's election win, which Tolokonnikova notes in her statement. "When Trump won the presidential election one year ago, people were deeply shocked," she wrote. "What was in fact blown up on 8th of November 2016 was the social contract, the paradigm that says that you can live comfortably without getting your hands dirty with politics."

Pussy Riot will make their live stage debut on November 9th in Berlin, followed by a sold-out L.A. show on December 13th and a slot at Houston's Day for Night Festival on December 15th.