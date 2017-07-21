Prophets of Rage Explore Homeless Crisis in 'Living on the 110' Video

Prophets of Rage – the supergroup/"elite task force of revolutionary musicians" featuring members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill – have unleashed their video for their new single "Living on the 110," a song about the homeless crisis along the titular Los Angeles highway.

The video takes a hardened look at a handful of homeless people "living on the 110," how long they've been on the streets and what they aspired to be before they got stuck in their seemingly unending situation.

In addition to focusing on the plight of the homeless, the video also spotlights examples of wealth inequality throughout, like how "the richest 400 people in America owns as much wealth as the poorest 150 million."

The video concludes with a quote from Nelson Mandela, "Overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity. It is an act of justice. It is the protection of a fundamental human right. The right to dignity and a decent life. While poverty exists, there is no true freedom."

Prophets of Rage, the group's self-titled debut LP, is out September 15th. The band will celebrate the arrival with four intimate "album release" shows, starting September 7th at Boston's Paradise Rock Club. Gigs at Asbury Park's Stone Pony (September 9th), Philadelphia's TLA (September 10th) and New York's Apollo Theater (September 12th) will follow.