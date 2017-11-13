Prophets of Rage – the supergroup/"elite task force of revolutionary musicians" featuring members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill – offer a glimpse of their life on the road in the video for "Hands Up," a cathartic track punctuated with the line "had enough, had enough, what the fuck?" off their recently released self-titled LP. The black and white clip intersperses video of the group riling up audiences into one massive sea of pogoing with hero shots of each band member (including B-Real in a keffiyeh) with their hands in the camera lens.

In line with the rest of the album, the song explores MCs Chuck D and B-Real's disillusionment with the current world at large. They previously highlighted this in the video for "Hail to the Chief," which depicted Trump giving Nazi salutes and Mike Pence running the show in the oval office, and their "Unfuck the World" clip, directed by Michael Moore, which plays out as a montage of Trump, reality TV and sausage-grinding.

Although the band is currently finishing up a run of tour dates in Europe, they'll be back in the U.S. in December to play "Rock 105.3 Presents the Rock Before Christmas" in San Diego on December 7th and the "KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas" show in L.A. on December 9th.