Watch Prophets of Rage Salute Colin Kaepernick in New Video

Prophets of Rage – the supergroup/"elite task force of revolutionary musicians" featuring members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill – salute peaceful protest and slam gun culture with their gripping "Strength in Numbers" video.

The clip confronts racial tension embedded in the NFL national anthem debate, pairing shots of protesting players with vintage footage of actors in black face and Mickey Mouse working on a chain gang. The visual also touches on America's fetishization of violence, weaving in scenes from gun shows and people giddily firing weapons for fun.

The video notably concludes with the close-up of Vice President Pence, standing with hand proudly planted on his chest, during the "Star-Spangled Banner" at an Indianapolis Colts game earlier this month.

In a statement about the clip, Chuck D wrote, "ALMOST anything can be built or toppled with a collective force. A movement is never about an individual. On the opposition of Colin Kaepernick in today's sports world, we ask 'is it the KNEE or is it The NEGRO'"?

"Strength in Numbers" appears on Prophets of Rage's self-titled debut LP, which they issued last month.