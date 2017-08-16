Watch Pink's Stirring 'What About Us' Video

Pink unveiled the stirring new video for "What About Us," the first single off her new album, Beautiful Trauma.

Beginning in the stunned aftermath of the 2016 election, the video spotlights those whose rights are in danger in Trump's America: immigrants, same-sex couples, minorities and more. Pink joins the oppressed in the street and in the desert, where the ever-watchful eye of law enforcement follows the group wherever they go. The "What About Us" video was directed by Georgia Hudson and choreographed by the Goldenboyz.

"I'm certifiably, insanely proud of this album," Pink previously said of Beautiful Trauma, her first LP since 2012's The Truth About Love. "It's been a while and I'm grateful for all the years we've had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you."

On Tuesday, MTV announced that Pink would be the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year's MTV Video Music Awards on August 27th. In addition to receiving the prestigious award – recent winners include Rihanna, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears – Pink will also perform at Los Angeles ceremony, with the singer delivering "What About Us" alongside a medley of her biggest hits.