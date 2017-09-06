Watch Pink Talk Inspirational VMAs Speech, Breastfeeding Son on 'Ellen'

Pink elaborated on the poignant speech she made after receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. On Ellen, Pink explained she hoped to inspire her six-year-old daughter, Willow Hart, to be more "resilient" with her message of non-conformity.

"I get my feelings hurt all the time," Pink told DeGeneres, who introduced the singer at the VMAs. "It doesn't feel good to hear mean things about yourself, but if you’re human you’re going to hear it. If you're past the age of 12, you will at some point be heartbroken by someone else."



In the speech, Pink recalled creating a PowerPoint presentation about "androgynous rock stars" – including Michael Jackson, David Bowie and Prince – to illustrate varied "kinds of beauty" after her daughter told her about a difficult encounter at school.

"I was driving her to school, and out of the blue she just said, 'Mama.' I said, 'Yeah, babe?' She goes, 'I'm the ugliest girl I know,' and I was like, 'What are you talking about? You're incredible. I made you – you can't say that!' No, but actually I didn't say anything because I was so speechless and I didn’t want to 'mom' her and start preaching to her and not be effective at all so, I just stayed quiet. And I said, 'Why do you think that? Did someone say that to you? What’s happening?” And she's like, 'I just look like a boy with long hair.' And so I just didn't say anything. I didn't know what to say. And I went home. I cried. And I made this Word document."

On a lighter note, Pink joined fellow Ellen guest Reese Witherspoon for a round of "Never Have I Ever." The trio stared down secrets like having sex in public paces, receiving lap dances and going topless at the beach. The host, who answered "I Have Never" to nearly ever question, disappointedly chided herself for being "such a prude."