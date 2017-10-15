Watch Pink Return to 'SNL' With 'Beautiful Trauma' Songs

A day after Pink released her new LP Beautiful Trauma, the singer appeared as musical guest on Saturday Night Live to perform two tracks from the album.

Pink first delivered the album's politically minded first single "What About Us" before showcasing Beautiful Trauma's celebratory title track for her second performance of the episode, with the singer demonstrably self-censoring the expletives out of the Jack Antonoff-produced track.

Pink's visit to SNL marked her third time appearing on the long-running sketch comedy series, but her first musical guest spot since a 2003 episode hosted by Al Sharpton. Pink also performed on a 2002 Josh Hartnett-hosted episode.

The new album from the MTV Video Vanguard Award winner also boasts the new single "Revenge," featuring Eminem. According to the singer, she recruited the rapper after penning Eminem a "fan love letter." "I reached out to him in this case," Pink said. "I love him. I've always loved him. I think he's a lyrical genius."

SNL will take a two-week break before returning November 4th with host Larry David and musical guest Miley Cyrus.