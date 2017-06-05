Watch Phoenix Vacation at Italian Beach in 'Goodbye Soleil' Video

After performing on a fake Italian talk show in their quirky "J-Boy" video, Phoenix travel to Italy for their grainy "Goodbye Soleil" clip.

The clip – a montage of hotel rooms, palm trees and beaches – is structured like a vintage home movie of a summer vacation, blending shots of restaurants, boardwalk games, sunset motorcycle drives and a theater screening of Federico Fellini's 1960 classic, La Dolce Vita.

The band members appear sporadically throughout the visual: Frontman Thomas Mars eats an ice cream cone and lounges in a swimming pool; guitarist Laurent Brancowitz reads a newspaper; and bassist Deck D'arcy winks sheepishly at the camera.

"Goodbye Soleil" appears on the French quartet's upcoming sixth LP, Ti Amo, out June 9th. The album, fittingly inspired by "summer and Italian discos," also includes the buoyant "J-Boy" and title-track.

The band recently kicked off a world tour, including their first North American trek in three years. They perform next in Chicago on Monday, June 5th.