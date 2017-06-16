Watch Pharrell's Childlike Video for New Song 'There's Something Special'

Pharrell croons among blue sky clouds in his tranquil, childlike video for "There's Something Special," one of his five new songs from the upcoming Despicable Me 3 soundtrack.

In the clip, the producer's disembodied head floats near a crew of the animated film's Minion characters, who play along with the breezy waltz by noodling on double-bass, keyboards and snare.

Pharrell explores a soulful, vibrato-heavy falsetto throughout "There's Something Special," which takes on a spiritual bent. "I'm a sinner – sometimes I sat down when I got tired," he sings. "Should've stayed standing up to the job for which I was required/ But the good Lord, thank you relighting my fire."

The track follows Pharrell's previously issued Despicable Me 3 single, "Yellow Light." The soundtrack arrives June 23rd, and the film opens June 30th.

Pharrell has contributed original music to all three Despicable Me films, famously landing an international hit with "Happy," the ubiquitous single fro the franchise's second installment.