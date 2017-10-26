Watch Norah Jones' Smoldering 'Sleeping Wild' on 'Austin City Limits'

Norah Jones sidles through a beautiful rendition of "Sleeping Wild" in a preview clip from her forthcoming appearance on Austin City Limits. The episode airs October 28th on PBS and marks Jones' fourth appearance on the long-running concert series.

"Sleeping Wild" appears on Jones' most recent album, Day Breaks, and was written by her friend and collaborator, Sarah Oda, who crafts a simple tale about a lover whose devotion sparks during the day but fades at night. On stage, Jones sings the smokey tune with a delicate croon that drifts over the soft twinkle of her piano, the subtle tread of the drums and bass and the occasional cry of a pedal steel guitar.



Jones' upcoming episode of Austin City Limits will also boast a set from Angel Olsen. The show's 43rd season has already featured concerts from Ed Sheeran and the Pretenders, while Zac Brown Band, Miranda Lambert, the Head and the Heart and Benjamin Booker are scheduled to appear this fall.

Jones is also prepping a deluxe edition of Day Breaks, which will arrive October 27th. The new collection includes nine live tracks recorded during Jones' October 2016 stand at the Sheen Center's Loreto Theater in New York City.