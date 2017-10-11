Watch Noel Gallagher's Psychedelic 'Holy Mountain' Video

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds perform their single "Holy Mountain" amid a shifting, psychedelic backdrop in the song's new video. A marching band, rocket launches, pinballs, alien spacecraft, dinosaurs, football players and dancing skeletons appear throughout the quirky clip.

The track – highlighted by the vintage organ of the Jam's Paul Weller – is the first single from the former Oasis guitarist's upcoming LP, Who Built the Moon?, out November 24th via Sour Mash.

"It was one of the first things [producer David Holmes] and I did on the first week of working together," Gallagher said of the song in a statement. "I knew instantly that it was going to be the first single … There's so much joy in it. Until the day I die, it will be one of my favourite pieces of music that I've ever written. It sounds great live. My kids love it, my friends' kids all love it and I am sure 'the kids' will love it."

Gallagher will issue "Holy Mountain" as a 12-inch vinyl single backed with an instrumental version of the song and "Dead In The Water (Live at RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)," which the frontman recorded with keyboardist Mike Rowe at a Dublin radio station.

Gallagher and the High Flying Birds will support the LP with a North American tour launching in February 2018.