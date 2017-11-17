Watch Noel Gallagher's Cosmic 'It's A Beautiful World' Lyric Video

Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds have shared their new lyric video for "It's a Beautiful World," the latest single off the group's upcoming Who Built the Moon?



Related Noel Gallagher Talks Kanye West Influence on High Flying Birds Album "As it was going along, I was going, 'This is amazing. He's not getting this,'" Gallagher says of 'Who Built the Moon?' track inspired by "Power"

The lyric video marries Gallagher's upbeat song with satellite photos of Earth, pictures of motorways and shots of the cosmos as the lyrics appear like subtitles underneath.

In Rolling Stone's recent video interview with Gallagher, the former Oasis guitarist discussed the new single, which features French singer (and scissors player) Charlotte Marionneau delivering a "list on the end of the world" on the spoken word interlude. "She's doing her thing in French. None of us in the studio can speak French so we don't know what the fuck she's going on about." Gallagher said. "The people who were blown away the most was my French record label who were like, 'You know you're going to be really famous in France.' Fantastique."

Who Built the Moon? is due out November 24th.