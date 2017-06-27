Watch Nick Jonas, Mike Posner's Playful 'Remember I Told You' Video

Nick Jonas enlists Mike Posner, Anne-Marie and a crew of models to tear up a room and have a massive party for the "Remember I Told You" video.

Related Nick Jonas Parties Hard in 'Champagne Problems' Video Pop star sings from the nightclub floor on 'Last Year Was Complicated' single

The clip starts in black-and-white with Jonas and the models parading through the stark white room. It cuts through scenes of Jonas both alone and surrounded by the group alongside shots of the models dancing, posing and drawing on the walls. As the song builds, Anne-Marie and Posner also join in.

Jonas and Posner began working on "Remember I Told You" during the Future Now tour. As Jonas recalls, the song first began while in Maine as the duo spent a rainy day in Jonas' studio bus showing his tourmate an in-progress song. Posner quickly laid down his verse, but it still took six or seven months before completing the track.

"I was in the UK and 'Rockabye' was — and still is — at the top of the charts," Jonas tells Rolling Stone of how he first heard of newcomer Anne-Marie, citing her hit song with Sean Paul and Clean Bandit. "I loved it every time and got in touch with her. She was down to jump on the song so we met for a Sunday brunch."

Jonas just released his album Last Year Was Complicated in 2016, and while he anticipates more new music in the coming months, he's not sure that his next release will even be a proper album. "I think that in a lot of ways this is a setup to a greater body of work that's still coming together, but also, for me, this is a single statement," he explains. To showcase the diversity with which his next release will have, he notes some personal playlists of his that contain "everything from the Doobie Brothers to Shania Twain to Drake," a type of musical range he may even explore in his new music.

"If this [song] is carrying more of the underground British house beat that I love, then the next one might have guitars," he teases.