Watch Niall Horan's Playful 'Slow Hands' Performance on 'Kimmel'

Niall Horan delivered a playful performance of his single "Slow Hands" on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday. The track appears on the former One Direction singer's new solo album, Flicker.



Over thumping drums and the song's robust bass line, Horan sang the simpering mid-tempo jam with a giant grin on his face as he slunk around the stage. The crowd was a crucial part of the performance from the opening "Woo!" and Horan expertly deferred to them to finish the hook, "Already know that there ain't no stopping/ Your plans on those – slow hands."

Horan also performed Flicker track, "Too Much to Ask." The musician moved through the breakup ballad with ease as he plucked a glittering guitar melody and crooned the heartbroken lyrics over shuffling drums and the low hum of a violin.

Horan is set to embark on a short North American tour in support of Flicker October 29th at the Fillmore in Philadelphia. He'll also spend much of 2018 on the road, with a larger trek launching July 18th at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion outside of Houston.