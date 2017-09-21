Watch Niall Horan's Melancholic 'Too Much to Ask' Video

Niall Horan unveiled a melancholy video for his new ballad, "Too Much to Ask." The track will appear on the former One Direction singer's upcoming solo debut, Flicker, out October 20th.

Related Rob Sheffield Rates One Direction Members' Solo Careers So Far From Harry Styles to Zayn Malik, how each member is faring musically – and how they've addressed the breakup in the press

The Malia James-directed clip finds Horan grappling with lost love as he sings the poignant and nostalgic lyrics in an empty room and watches a couple flirt and kiss on the tube. Horan finds solace while sharing a pint and playing the tune with his mates, though the clip ends with the musician contending with loneliness as he wanders the streets of London.

"Too Much to Ask" follows previously released Flicker tracks "Slow Hands" and "This Town." Horan co-wrote the song with Jamie Scott while Greg Kurstin served as producer.

Horan is in the middle of his Flicker Sessions tour, which kicks off its North American leg October 29th in Philadelphia and wraps November 22nd in San Francisco. The musician also has extensive touring plans for 2018, with a North American trek scheduled to begin July 18th at at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion outside of Houston, Texas. Tickets for Horan's 2018 dates go on sale September 22nd at 10 a.m. local time.