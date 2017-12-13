Watch Fascinating New Trailer for David Bowie Doc 'The Last Five Years'

David Bowie's unparalleled legacy and the remarkable final years of his life and career are teased in the new trailer for the upcoming HBO documentary, David Bowie: The Last Five Years. The film premieres January 8th, on what would've been the musician's 71st birthday.



The Last Five Years will focus on Bowie's final two albums, The Next Day and Blackstar, and his stage musical Lazarus. In the new short trailer, the musician's friends and close collaborators discuss Bowie's remarkable final burst of creativity and his mindset as he continued to write and record even after being diagnosed with cancer.

The clip also teases an array of archival footage, photographs and interview clips. In one, Bowie lays out a tenet of his artistic philosophy: "Always go a little further into the water than you feel you're capable of being in. And when you don't feel that your feet are quite touching the bottom, you're just about at the right place to do something exciting."

Francis Whately directed The Last Five Years, which will include appearances from Tony Visconti, Ivo Van Hove, Toni Basil, Earl Slick, Gail Ann Dorsey, Gerry Leonard, Carlos Alomar, Catherine Russel, Sterling Campbell, Zachary Alford, David Torn, Enda Walsh, Donny McCaslin, Maria Schneider and Robert Fox.