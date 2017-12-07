Watch N.E.R.D.'s Politically Charged New '1000' Video

N.E.R.D. have unveiled their new video for "1000." The Future-featuring song will appear on their upcoming album, No One Ever Really Dies.

The clip opens with a statement from the group and their record label, Columbia, which states that they "do not support or condone violence in any shape or form. We only have internet access" before a barrage of protest footage unfolds. Anti-racist marches, police brutality and a burning Confederate flag are among the imagery.

"In the mirror is a hero/ One zero zero zero" the frenetic chorus repeats like a mantra to seemingly prepare for a battle against oppression. Interspersed within the visuals is an interview with a young Mike Tyson discussing confronting fear and gaining confidence before each fight. The video also features dancer Mette Towley, who appears in the group's "Lemon" video with Rihanna.

No One Ever Really Dies will be released on November 15th. In addition to Rihanna and Future, N.E.R.D.'s follow-up to 2010's Nothing also features M.I.A., Ed Sheeran, Andre 3000, Gucci Mane, Wale and Kendrick Lamar.