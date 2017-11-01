Watch N.E.R.D. Team With Rihanna for Bouncy 'Lemon' Video

Pharrell Williams revived his N.E.R.D. project and teamed with Rihanna for a new track called "Lemon," which debuted Wednesday a mysterious billboard campaign hinted at the return of the Neptunes' band.

The bouncy "Lemon," which premiered on Beats 1 before the music video dropped moments later, opens with Pharrell setting the table before Rihanna storms the track with a minute-long rap verse.

The Todd Tourso + Scott Cudmore-directed video opens with Rihanna shaving a woman's head in a hotel room. That woman (Pharrell's real life dancer Mette Towley) ends up being the focus of "Lemon" as she dances in an indoor flea market.

N.E.R.D. – featuring Pharrell, Neptunes cohort Chad Hugo and Shay Haley – last released Nothing in 2010. Williams briefly brought back N.E.R.D. in 2015 for three songs on The Spongebob Squarepants Movie: Sponge Out of Water soundtrack, as well a track called "Locked Away" that Pharrell debuted on his Beats 1 radio show.

It's unclear whether "Lemon" is a one-off single or the first salvo from a new N.E.R.D. album; the group has been teasing something with their acronym, No-one Ever Really Dies. "Lemon" itself is available to download or purchase now, with N.E.R.D. also offering a yellow 7" single of the track backed by a Rihanna-less version of the song.