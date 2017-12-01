See Neil Young, Promise of the Real's Picturesque 'Already Great' Video

Neil Young and Promise of the Real take another picturesque tour down the open roads of America in the singer's new video for "Already Great," the opening track off their just-released album The Visitor.



The song, a response to Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan, relies on its video to exhibit the natural beauty that makes the U.S. "already great."

Over the video's nearly five-minute runtime, "Already Great" embarks on a coast-to-coast road trip, beginning with the New York skyline and traveling westward towards the sunny beaches of Los Angeles, the camera capturing prairies, forests, deserts and mountains along the voyage.

"Already Great" is the latest Young video to incorporate travelogue-like footage, following his visuals for "Hitchhiker," "Children of Destiny" and "Peace Trail."

As promised, December 1st also marked the arrival of Neil Young Archives, a digital filing cabinet where fans can peruse Young's entire discography in sound quality that meets the rocker's standards. Young will celebrate the Archives' launch with a live-streamed concert from Canada starting tonight at 8 p.m. EST.

The Visitor, out today, is Young's second studio album with Promise of the Real, following 2015's The Monsanto Years. They also collaborated on the 2016 live album Earth.