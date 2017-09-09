Watch Muppets Sing 'Rainbow Connection' at Hollywood Bowl Concert

The Muppets staged their first ever full-length stage performance Friday night at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, where Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and company sang Muppet Show favorites alongside covers of David Bowie, Queen, the Beatles and more.

One of the highlights of the "Muppets Take the Bowl" show came during the evening's penultimate song, when Kermit the Frog was joined by surprise guest Paul Williams on a duet of "Rainbow Connection," which Williams co-wrote for 1979's The Muppet Movie.

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Bobby Moynihan, who earlier in the night sang "Happy Feet" alongside Kermit, and the entire Muppets ensemble also joined in on the performance.

The Hollywood Bowl concert comes 13 months after the Muppet Show house band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem staged their first gig with a set at the Outside Lands Festival in 2016.

The puppet rock group delivered a few songs at the Hollywood Bowl show, including covers of David Bowie's "Suffragette City," Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros' "Home" and the evening's final song, the Beatles' "With a Little Help From My Friends."

The "Muppets Take the Bowl" show also featured Miss Piggy covering Adele's "Hello" and Rowlf singing Willie Nelson's "On the Road Again."

The Muppets will also perform Saturday and Sunday night at the legendary venue.