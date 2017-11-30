Watch Morrissey's Cheeky Take on 'American Bandstand' in New Music Video

Morrissey delivers a cheeky send up of classic music-performance shows like American Bandstand and Soul Train in the new video for "Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up On the Stage." The track appears on Morrissey's latest solo album, Low in High School.

The Robert Hales-directed clip finds Moz singing the steady orchestral rocker for a TV camera while an array of dancers move languidly behind him. The video not only features young couples sluggishly grooving to the tune with some classic Sixties dance moves, but Morrissey is also backed by his own cadre of middle-aged dancers clad in outrageous baby-blue satin jumpsuits. The surreal spectacle takes an unexpected turn as "Jacky's Only Happy" rumbles towards its end and the dancers begin to tear apart the set.

Morrissey released Low in High School in November. The album follows the former Smiths singer's 2014 solo LP, World Peace Is None of Your Business. Morrissey has been on the road in support of Low in High School throughout the fall. The trek is scheduled to wrap December 7th at the Orpheum Theater in Boston.