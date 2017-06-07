Watch Mogwai's Apocalyptic, Slow-Motion 'Coolverine' Video

Mogwai released a haunting, apocalyptic video for "Coolverine," the lead single from their upcoming LP Every Country's Sun.

Hand Held Cine Club directed the slow-motion, black-and-white clip, which alternates between one man's enraged screaming and shots of people and objects (chess pieces, coffee cups, cars) drifting into the sky.

"Coolverine" is a trademark post-rock swirl of guitar atmospherics, distorted bass and stomping drums. The Scottish quartet recently debuted the track – and their entire new album – onstage at Barcelona's Primavera Festival.

Following a stretch of European dates, Mogwai will launch a U.S. fall tour November 20th in San Diego. The 17-date trek concludes December 10th in Washington D.C.

Every Country's Sun, out September 1st, follows the band's 2016's LP, Atomic, the soundtrack to Mark Cousins' BBC Four documentary Storyville – Atomic: Living in Dread of Promise. Guitarist Stuart Braithwaite also recently joined members of Editors and Slowdive to form indie-rock/post-punk supergroup Minor Victories, who released their debut record last year.

