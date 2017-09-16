Watch Miley Cyrus' Country Take on 'First Time Ever I Saw Your Face'

Miley Cyrus turned her own Rainbowland Studios in Malibu into the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Friday, where the singer performed her rendition of the Roberta Flack classic "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face."

Keeping with the vibe of Cyrus' upcoming LP Younger Now, the singer takes a country-tinged approached to the oft-covered soul song, adding pedal steel and acoustic guitars to transform "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" into a country waltz.



"The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" was previously covered by Cyrus' frequent collaborators the Flaming Lips, who recruited Erykah Badu for their Heady Fwends version of the 1972 single.

Cyrus' outdoor performance for the Live Lounge – which recently broadcast Coldplay's Chris Martin's take on Paul Simon's "Graceland" and the Killers tackling David Bowie's "Fame" – also included "Younger Now" and "Malibu" as well as countrified takes on Cyrus hits "See You Again" and "Party in the U.S.A."



