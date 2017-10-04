Trending

Watch Miley Cyrus Perform Soulful 'Week Without You' on 'Fallon’

Singer also joined cast of 'Riverdale' for 'Family Feud'-styled game, "Search Party"

Miley Cyrus performed her country breakup ballad "Week Without You" on 'The Tonight Show.'

Miley Cyrus performed her soulful breakup ballad "Week Without You" on Tuesday's Tonight Show. The pop-country vocalist recruited a massive band – including a violinist, pedal-steel guitarist and multiple backing vocalists – to flesh out the Younger Now track.

The singer strummed an acoustic guitar as she dazzled the audience (and ever-enthusiastic host Jimmy Fallon) with her intricate, melismatic vocal runs. At one point, she broke the fourth wall of her glamorous classic country persona by tweaking the lyrics: "I'm sick of wearing this stupid dress," she sang, adding the line, "but it looks good, doesn't it, everybody?"

Cyrus and her family – including her younger sister, Noah – joined Fallon to battle the cast cast of teen drama series Riverdale in a round of "Search Party," a Family Feud-styled showdown in which players attempt to guess the remainder of a search engine query, much like Google's auto-complete. 

The opening question, "Should I pierce my [blank]?," led to some amusing answers, including Fallon's misspelled "Nipplr." ("It's a weather app to see if it's nippy out," he cracked.) Other rounds included "Can you milk a [blank]?" and "Why are people afraid of [blank]?" 