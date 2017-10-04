Watch Miley Cyrus Perform Soulful 'Week Without You' on 'Fallon’

Miley Cyrus performed her soulful breakup ballad "Week Without You" on Tuesday's Tonight Show. The pop-country vocalist recruited a massive band – including a violinist, pedal-steel guitarist and multiple backing vocalists – to flesh out the Younger Now track.

The singer strummed an acoustic guitar as she dazzled the audience (and ever-enthusiastic host Jimmy Fallon) with her intricate, melismatic vocal runs. At one point, she broke the fourth wall of her glamorous classic country persona by tweaking the lyrics: "I'm sick of wearing this stupid dress," she sang, adding the line, "but it looks good, doesn't it, everybody?"

Cyrus and her family – including her younger sister, Noah – joined Fallon to battle the cast cast of teen drama series Riverdale in a round of "Search Party," a Family Feud-styled showdown in which players attempt to guess the remainder of a search engine query, much like Google's auto-complete.

The opening question, "Should I pierce my [blank]?," led to some amusing answers, including Fallon's misspelled "Nipplr." ("It's a weather app to see if it's nippy out," he cracked.) Other rounds included "Can you milk a [blank]?" and "Why are people afraid of [blank]?"