Watch Miley Cyrus Belt 'Malibu' on Balloon-Filled Stage on 'Fallon'

Miley Cyrus performed her two new songs, "Malibu" and "Inspired," during a Tonight Show takeover Wednesday. Both songs are expected to appear on Cyrus' upcoming album, though a title and release date have yet to be announced.

For lead single "Malibu," Cyrus had her backing band flip the song's pop-rock sound into a rootsy mix of shuffling drums, banjo, acoustic guitar and fiddle. Despite the more stripped down arrangement, Cyrus still injected some rock bombast into her vocals, perfectly belting the song's final refrain as the band stomped along behind her.

Cyrus then went into ballad mode for "Inspired," which she debuted live at the One Love Manchester benefit concert. Again, Cyrus commandeered the performance with a remarkable vocal display, singing the song's uplifting lyrics over a subtle arrangement accented by a small string section and an aching pedal steel guitar.

During her Tonight Show visit, Cyrus also spoke with host Jimmy Fallon, played a handful of games and even donned a disguise to busk in the New York City subways.