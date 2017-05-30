Watch Mike Will Made-It's Wild Desert Trip Video With Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane and Rae Sremmurd join producer Mike Will Made-It for an outrageous desert trip in the surreal new video for "Perfect Pint." The track appears on Mike Will's new album, Ransom 2.



The Nabil-directed clip is filled with shades of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, with Mike Will and Rae Sremmurd speeding across a desert highway where giant turtles, pills and UFOs tumble from the sky. Even Gucci Mane floats down from the cosmos as a larger-than-life astronaut, while Kendrick joins in his own flying low-rider. The "Perfect Pint" clip closes with a giant Kendrick kicking around some medieval knights while a unicorn floats across the sky, Rae Sremmurd sink into the sand and Mike Will grabs their styrofoam cup and walks into the psychedelic mayhem.

Mike Will released Ransom 2 in March. The album follows his 2014 LP, Ransom. Along with "Perfect Pint," the record features collaborations with Rihanna, YG, 21 Savage, Migos, Big Sean, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Pharrell and more.