The Beach Boys' Mike Love recently teamed up with Full House star John Stamos and Extra host Mark McGrath for an updated take on the group's 1968 single "Do It Again." On Wednesday, the trio premiered the video for their self-described "reincarnation" of the track.

Related The Ballad of Mike Love A Beach Boy asks, "Why am I the villain?"

"The whole song's about getting together with old friends and sharing good times and talking about the old times," Love told Billboard. "The fact that here we are decades later, recreating it with old friends, having a great time – it doesn't get much more organic and perfect and fantastic than that."



The simple Stamos-directed video – which curiously has its comments disabled on YouTube – features Love, McGrath and Stamos singing along with the track in a white room, with archived footage of bygone Beach Boys performances interspersed to "give some historical rock and roll value to it, which gives it a total variety in breadth and span of years," Love said.

"Sometimes it's embarrassing to see myself with a beard as long as ZZ Top's or looking like Duck Dynasty or jumping around with my shirt off and rockin', but, hey, it was the '60s and the '70s and it was rock and roll and there's a whole lot of history there," Love added.



The trio previously performed their "Do It Again" cover for a July 4th PBS special in Washington, D.C.: