Watch Miguel's Wild Bubble Bath Party in 'Sky Walker' Video

Miguel hosts a quirky house party in his video for "Sky Walker," a synth-driven new single featuring rapper Travis Scott. "Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment," Miguel sings over a trap-leaning beat, accented with splashes of color from a delayed electric guitar. "Luke Skywalkin' on these haters/ Celebrating every day like a birthday."

Director X helmed the laid-back clip, which alternates between reality (Miguel hanging out in a sauna, relaxing in a bathtub with multiple women, pouring shots into Solo cups) and fantasy (living out a Top Gun scenario as a pilot). Scott – who previously guested on Miguel's 2015 "Waves" remix – raps on top of a parked police car during his brief, auto-tuned verse.

Miguel issued his most recent LP, Wildheart, in 2015. Since then, he's released a handful of new songs, including "Come Through and Chill," Black Lives Matter tribute "How Many," The Get Down contribution "Cadillac" and DJ Premier team-up "2 Lovin U." In April, he collaborated with singer Dua Lipa on her synth-pop single "Lost in Your Light."