Watch Migos, Marshmello in Nightclub Chaos in 'Danger' Video

Migos and DJ/producer Marshmello are in the middle of a nightclub shootout in the new video for "Danger." The track will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming Netflix movie Bright. The video also features footage from the movie.



The "Danger" video begins with Migos and Marshmello performing the song amidst neon lights and beautiful women. But footage from Bright adds tension as the unlikely cop duo of Will Smith's Ward, a human, and Joel Edgerton's Jakoby, an orc, prowl through the crowd.

Soon, a horde of men open fire on Ward and Jakoby. The pair escape with the help of an elf played by Lucy Fry. Amidst the chaos, Migos spit bars surrounded by shattered champagne glasses and mirror walls covered in bullet holes.

Bright: The Album also features collaborations from Camila Cabello and Grey, Ty Dolla $ign and Future, Meek Mill, YG and Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki and Lil Uzi Vert, A$AP Rocky and Tom Morello and even D.R.A.M. and Neil Young. Other contributors include Sam Hunt, alt-J, Portugal. The Man, Bastille, Logic and Machine Gun Kelly.

Bright: The Album arrives December 15th while the film premieres on Netflix December 22nd.