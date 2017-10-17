Watch MGMT's Sinister New 'Little Dark Age' Video

MGMT unveiled a strikingly somber new video for "Little Dark Age," the title track from their forthcoming album, set to arrive early 2018.

"Little Dark Age" boasts a sinister, mid-tempo groove cut with shades of psychedelia to match Andrew VanWyngarden's lyrics. "Little Dark Age" embraces pop flourishes during the chorus, where VanWyngarden sings, "If you get out of bed/ And find me standing all alone/ Open-eyed/ Burn the page/ My little dark age."

David MacNutt and Nathaniel Axel directed the video for "Little Dark Age" in which VanWyngarden, Ben Goldwasser and others appear in array of gothic vignettes. Fencers spar in a misty garden, a magician performs card tricks, Goldwasser scribbles furiously with a quill pen and the looming specter of Death blows plumes of smoke from behind its mask.

Little Dark Age marks MGMT's first album since their 2013 self-titled effort. The duo recorded the new album with producers Patrick Wimberly (Chairlift, Kelela) and Dave Fridmann – who also produced their debut Oracular Spectacular – during sessions in New York and Los Angeles.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 radio, the pair said of the recording process, "We felt like we had reached a flow, it was the sort of chemistry, the kind of magic feeling we had when we started the band."