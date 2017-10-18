Watch Method Man in Gritty New Video for Wu-Tang-Related LP

Method Man holds court on the street corner in the gritty combo video for "If Time Is Money (Fly Navigation)" and "Hood Go Bang," two tracks from the Wu-Tang Clan-featured project The Saga Continues.

Related Wu-Tang Clan LP Gets 'First, Last, Only' Listening Session One copy of 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin' will be sold at auction, with bids allegedly already reaching $5 million

The Wu-Tang veteran chills with friends – including fellow group member Raekwon – in the minimalist clip, rapping about drug deals and police confrontation. "Don't know the history?/ I'm from the city of stop and frisk me," he rhymes over jazzy Wurtlizer and muted horns.

Frequent Wu-Tang Clan collaborator Redman appears in the more aggressive "Hood Go Bang," though he isn't featured in the video. Method Man hangs out in an alley, as a spotlight frenetically scans around his face, and the visual concludes with the rapper performing live as fans throw up the famous Wu-Tang hand sign.

Longtime Wu-Tang associate DJ Allah Mathematics produced the recently issued The Saga Continues, which features contributions from numerous group members. Notably, Inspectah Deck dissed notorious "Pharma bro" Martin Shkreli on new track "Lesson Learn'd."

Ghostface Killah, RZA and Cappadonna teamed with the Roots last week to perform "My Only One" on The Tonight Show.