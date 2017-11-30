Watch Meek Mill's Romantic New 'Fall Thru' Video

Meek Mill has unveiled the new video for "Fall Thru," which hails from his latest album, Wins & Losses.

Related Meek Mill Talks About Regaining His Hunger for 'Wins & Losses' "I wanted to open the gate back up to Meek Milly rapping, what people know me for, actually spitting and ... touching the heart"

The visuals for the slow jam traces the romantic sentiment of the track's lyrics, which details a growing relationship, from its first blush when they meet in Miami and their late nights spent together to weathering the ups and downs of life as they become closer.

The clip begins with a flirty conversation between the Philadelphia rapper and his love interest, where he requests her to "fall thru" after she finishes working. It traces the couple as they go through daily life while spending time together shopping, hanging out at home and on the front porch. "I was locked up/ You used to write me back every letter that I sent you," he sings at one point. The video ends with the hashtag #JUSTICE4MEEK.

Meek Mill is currently serving an up to four years prison sentence for violating probation earlier this year. On Tuesday, the rapper's emergency request to grant him bail was denied, but on Wednesday the appeals court ordered a Philadelphia judge to act "without further delay" on the rappers' bail petition, which was filed two weeks ago, CBS News reports.

Jay-Z, Colin Kaepernick and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin are among those who have spoken out in support of Meek Mill.