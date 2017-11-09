Watch Meek Mill, A$AP Ferg's Humble 'Trap and a Dream' Video

A$AP Ferg and Meek Mill pose on fancy cars and rally with friends in the new video for "Trap and a Dream." The single is featured on Ferg's album, Still Striving.

In New York City, presumably Ferg's home neighborhood of Harlem, the pair of rappers casually sit atop a convertible in between shots of them hanging with a group of friends. As the clip ends, Ferg and Meek Mill hop into the car as sirens go off. The video cuts to the Moliere quote "The greater the obstacle, the more glory in overcoming it." It ends with the hashtag #FREEMEEK in white lettering on a blackground.

While promoting the video, Ferg has been encouraging fans to support efforts to get justice for his collaborator who was recently sentenced to potentially four years in prison for parole violations. "Meek is my brother and will forever have my support, especially in these tough times," Ferg wrote in a statement. Many other rappers and artists have come to support Meek Mill, including Jay-Z who has publicly called the sentencing "unjust and heavy-handed."