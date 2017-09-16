Paul McCartney welcomed surprise guests Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt onstage Friday during his Madison Square Garden show for two performances of the Beatles' classic "I Saw Her Standing There."

Related Paul McCartney's 40 Greatest Solo Songs The definitive guide to his post-Beatles best – chart smashes, psychedelic curiosities, punk, folk, disco and plenty of silly love songs

"Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Bruce Springsteen," McCartney told the crowd as chants of "Bruuuuce!" filled the arena.

The rendition of the Please Please Me hit featured McCartney and Springsteen trading vocals as well as an extended guitar solo courtesy of Van Zandt.

Following the performance, McCartney walked up to the microphone and announced, "I reckon we gotta play it one more time," before counting off and launching into "I Saw Her Standing There" in full again.

"The last time we played together was in London's Hyde Park and they pulled the plug," McCartney told the MSG crowd Friday. In July 2012, McCartney joined Springsteen onstage during the E Street Band's headlining slot at the Hard Rock Calling Festival, where the rock legends played "Twist and Shout" and "I Saw Her Standing There," only to have the stage's power cut off by organizers due to Hyde Park's strict noise curfew.

At the time, Springsteen said he had been waiting 50 years to sing Beatles classics alongside McCartney; earlier that year, Springsteen played guitar in the all-star backing band assisting McCartney's Abbey Road medley at the 2012 Grammys.

Friday night's concert was McCartney's third in an epic eight-show, four-venue New York tri-state area run that began with two shows at Newark's Prudential Center. Friday's Madison Square Garden show marked McCartney's first full gig at the famed arena since 2005; he also appeared during the 12.12.12 benefit concert at MSG.

Following Sunday night's MSG show, McCartney will perform two concerts at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, followed by two shows at Uniondale's Nassau Coliseum.