Watch Marshmello, Khalid Ride Glowing Bicycles in 'Silence' Video

Marshmello and Khalid cruise around on glowing bicycles in their neon-lit "Silence" video.



The EDM artist and emerging alt-soul singer ride around with a group of friends, armed with glow sticks and handheld camcorders. They spread a neon glimmer throughout their city, seemingly oblivious to the depressing scenes – a woman glimpsing an eviction notice on her door, a teenager watching his parents fight, a young man being manhandled by police – they pedal past.



Marshmello and Khalid released their collaboration in August, capping off their respective breakthrough successes over the last two years. Marshmello, the anonymous DJ-producer who famously performs wearing a marshmallow head, broke out in 2015 by remixing artists like Jack Ü and Zedd. He issued his debut studio LP, Joytime, last year, and recently cracked Forbes' list of 2017's highest-paid DJs.

Khalid emerged in 2016 with his hit "Location," which he recorded as an unsigned high school senior. The track highlights his March-issued debut LP, American Teen, which cracked Rolling Stone's list of the year's 50 Best Albums So Far.

