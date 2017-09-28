Watch Maroon 5, SZA's Vibrant 'What Lovers Do' Video

Maroon 5 and SZA traipse through a hyper-stylized world in the new video for the band's latest single, "What Lovers Do."

Related How SZA Beat Depression and Cracked the Top 10 With 'Ctrl' Singer talks childhood bullying, signing to Top Dawg and her bold debut LP

The Joseph Kahn-directed clip opens with two kids running through a vast plain and then straight up a gigantic tree trunk. However, the young boy loses his step and falls, crashing back to Earth where he wakes up as Adam Levine. The girl, all grown up as SZA, breezes right past him.

As the clip progresses, the pair find themselves in an array of charmingly bizarre environments, including catching waves with dolphins and running a race on a track with military equipment parked on the infield. They eventually end up playing cards at a Las Vegas casino, but after SZA's pair of aces trumps Levine's kings, the Maroon 5 singer grows into a giant and tramples the strip before shot down King Kong-style.

"What Lovers Do" follows Maroon 5's previously released singles "Cold," which features Future, and "Don't Wanna Know," with Kendrick Lamar. The band is reportedly working on their sixth studio LP, which will follow 2015's V.

As for SZA, the burgeoning R&B star released her widely acclaimed debut album, CTRL, in June. The singer is in the middle of a North American tour, which wraps October 12th in Charlotte, North Carolina. She'll kick off another leg, December 8th in Norfolk, Virginia.