Watch Marilyn Manson, Nuns Terrorize Suburbia in Disturbing New Video

Marilyn Manson and a quintet of evil nuns wreak havoc on suburbia in the singer's disturbing "WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE" video. The gun-wielding crew blow up a family's van, break into their home and sexually assault the husband and wife living inside.

The volatile single, highlighted by Manson's signature shriek and a pummeling guitar riff, is the first sample of the singer's upcoming 10th studio album, Heaven Upside Down, out October 6th. The LP is a stylistic departure follows 2015's The Pale Emperor, even with Tyler Bates producing both records.

"It's not very much in any way like The Pale Emperor," Manson previously told Rolling Stone of the project. "The people who have heard the new songs said it reminded them of their favorite parts of Antichrist Superstar and Mechanical Animals – but with a new, different approach. It's pretty violent in its nature for some reason."

Ahead of Heaven Upside Down's release, Manson will launch a North American tour September 27th in Silver Spring, Maryland.