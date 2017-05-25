In Manchester, a crowd broke into an impromptu rendition of Oasis' "Don't Look Back in Anger" as a tribute to victims of the recent terrorist attack that took place in the city. The moment was captured in a video by The Guardian.

After a moment of silence was held at St. Ann's Square, a woman named Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow began singing as she cradled a bouquet of flowers. A few other members of the crowd joined her, tentatively at first, but by the time she got to the chorus of Oasis' hit, most of those present were singing along. After around a minute, someone in the crowd says: "C'mon, sing up!"

"I love Manchester, and Oasis is part of my childhood," said Bernsmeier-Rullow, speaking with The Guardian after the incident. "'Don't look back in anger' – that's what this is about. We can't be looking backward to what happened, we have to look forwards to the future… We're all going to join together, we're all going to get on with it because that's what Manchester does."

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher wrote on Twitter about the attack: "In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in Manchester ... Sending Love and Light to all the families involved."

British authorities have determined that Salman Abedi carried out the attack in Manchester earlier this week. The police have arrested several other men suspected of being connected to the bombing, and the Prime Minister has elevated the country's terror threat indicator from severe to critical, its highest level in a decade.

