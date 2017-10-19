Watch Major Lazer's Galvanic Trailer for New Cuba Concert Documentary

Major Lazer offer a behind-the-scenes look at their historic 2016 concert in Havana, Cuba while painting a fascinating portrait of Cuban youth culture in the new trailer for Give Me Future. The documentary will premiere November 17th on Apple Music.



Last March, Major Lazer performed a free show outside the United States embassy in Havana, marking the first major concert by an American artist in Cuba after Barack Obama reestablished diplomatic relations with the nation. The concert drew an astounding number of people and the new clip offers a look at how the unprecedented show came together.

But Give Me Future also goes beyond typical concert doc fodder. Part of pulling the concert together was ensuring that Major Lazer's music was available in a country with little Internet access. The clip highlights the work of one self-described "pirate," who says, "I like giving people information that's hard to get." Elsewhere, a young Cuban woman talks about why electronic music resonates with her, "I live in a city that's suspended in time, slow paced. That's why I love electronic music. I don't feel so frozen in time. It gives me a future."

Major Lazer will also release a compilation album to accompany the documentary, Major Lazer Presents: Give Me Future – Music From and Inspired by the Film. The collection arrives November 17th and features unreleased tracks from Diplo, Cuban artists featured in the film and more.