Watch Major Lazer Inspire Child Backup Dancer in 'Know No Better' Video

In Major Lazer's new video for all-star collaboration "Know No Better," a teenager dreams of escaping his mundane life to become one of the group's back-up dancers.

Director Philip Andelman cuts between the boy's dull suburban reality and an extravagant dream world, replete with rappers and producers in the recording studio and kissing his dream girl. The one consistent between both worlds is his love of dance. The clip ends with the protagonist impressing his crush with some impromptu choreography at a local diner while Diplo looks on approvingly.

Andelman said in a statement that the clip originated from his own daydream. "I used to space out all through high school about being the sickest guitarist in the world to impress girls, but all I could play in real life was a quarter-speed version of Slash's solo from 'Sweet Child O' Mine,'" he said. "I thought it could be fun to do a video that married a kid's daydream of being a Major Lazer backup dancer (i.e. the ultimate goal for any dancer out there) with the reality of quotidian ass-kickings and unbearable siblings."

"Know No Better" – featuring Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and Migos rapper Quavo – highlights Major Lazer's surprise EP of the same name, which came out in June.