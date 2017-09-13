Watch Maggie Gyllenhaal Address Rumored Taylor Swift Song Mention

Maggie Gyllenhaal stopped by Andy Cohen's clubhouse to address a longstanding rumor and song reference started in Taylor Swift's Red album cut "All Too Well." The pop star dated the Golden Globe-winning actress' brother Jake Gyllenhaal in late 2010.

On "All Too Well," Swift indicates that she had left her scarf at Maggie Gyllenhaal's home. "And you still got it in your drawer, even now," she sings on the lengthy ballad. A viewer of Cohen's Watch What Happens Live inquired if Gyllenhaal still had the scarf in a drawer, but the actress, who is currently starring in HBO's The Deuce is not even sure if the scarf had ever been left with her.

"I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf," she responded before Cohen explained the lyric. "I am in the dark about the scarf. It's totally possible. I don't know." (During their brief courtship, an affectionate Swift and Jake were photographed strolling near Maggie's Brooklyn home.)

Cohen then requested that the actress should search for the scarf.