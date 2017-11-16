Watch Macklemore's Uplifting Performance of 'Corner Store' on 'Fallon'

Macklemore enlisted the help of DJ Premier and two budding Seattle rappers, Dave B and Travis Thompson, for a delightful performance of "Corner Store" on The Tonight Show Wednesday. The track appears on Macklemore's latest album, Gemini.

The performance opened with Macklemore ceding the stage to the two young MCs. Dave B delivered the hook with a gravelly croon and Thompson – a graduate of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' hip-hop mentoring program for low-income Seattle artists, the Residency – tore through a dexterous verse packed with cheeky punchlines. As DJ Premier sprinkled vinyl scratches throughout the horn-laden "Corner Store," Macklemore unraveled his own nostalgia-packed bars, before again stepping back to let Dave B rip through the track's final verse.

Macklemore released Gemini in September. The album marks the rapper's first full-length solo project since 2005's The Language of My World. Outside a 2009 mixtape, The Unplanned Mixtape, the Seattle rapper's last two releases have been collaborations with producer Ryan Lewis, The Heist and This Unruly Mess I've Made.





Macklemore recently wrapped a North American tour in support of Gemini, though he'll play two sold out homecoming shows at the Key Arena in Seattle December 22nd and 23rd.