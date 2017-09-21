Watch Macklemore, Kesha's Celebratory 'Good Old Days' Video

Macklemore and Kesha venture into the woods, surrounded by friends, in the serene new video for "Good Old Days." The song will appear on Macklemore's upcoming solo album, Gemini.

The Johnny Valencia-directed clip opens with Macklemore and Kesha sitting by the side of the road while the song's producer, Josh "Budo" Karp, fixes their broken down van. When the crew finally gets the car rolling again, they wind their way through the woods and arrive at a gorgeous campground.

The rest of the clip finds Macklemore and Kesha exploring the surrounding area, playing games, swimming and capturing their day on a Super 8 camera. As night falls and "Good Old Days" floats towards its beatific end, the assembled party gathers for one last fire-lit bash filled with song, dance and some birthday cake too.

"Good Old Days" follows Macklemore's previously-released Gemini single, "Glorious." Gemini marks Macklemore's first full-length solo project since 2005's The Language of My World. Outside a 2009 mixtape, The Unplanned Mixtape, the Seattle rapper's last two releases have been collaborations with producer Ryan Lewis, The Heist and This Unruly Mess I've Made. Macklemore will embark on a North American tour in support of Gemini October 6th in Portland.

