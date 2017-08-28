Watch Mac DeMarco's Psychedelic VR 'This Old Dog' Video

Mac DeMarco's head voyages through time and space – on the nose of a pug – in the psychedelic, virtual reality video for "This Old Dog." The clip, a collaboration between multimedia artist Rachel Rossi and Inception VR, is viewable using a VR headset, an iOS or Android phone or YouTube.

In the bizarre visual, the pug-man uses the Tilt Brush, a 3D painting tool, to conjure up his own dreamlike surroundings – from a beach scene to childhood flashbacks. "We got a lotta baloney in there, in the best possible way," DeMarco told Pitchfork, which premiered the clip.

The songwriter also detailed how his creative partnership with Rossi developed. The duo quickly became friends after discovering a mutual love of Jar Jar Binks, the oft-despised Gungan character from the Star Wars prequels. "When you get on the phone with someone and within the first two minutes you realize you both have an appreciate for Jar Jar, it seems like smooth sailing from there on out," DeMarco said.

"This Old Dog" is the title-track from DeMarco's May-issued third LP. He will kick off a co-headlining tour with the Flaming Lips on September 17th in St. Paul, Minnesota.