Watch Lorde's Stunning 'Perfect Places' Video

Lorde takes over an abandoned island paradise in the gorgeous new video for "Perfect Places." The song appears on the singer's new album, Melodrama.

In the Grant Singer-directed clip, Lorde explores her expansive and breathtaking surroundings, trekking through tall grass, running along the coastline, floating in a lagoon and firing a rifle at some fruit dangling in a tree. The clip also captures a kind of beatific loneliness as Lorde lounges in front of a feast in an empty dining room and dances on her own in front of a raging fire.

Lorde released Melodrama, her second album, in June and has spent much of the summer playing festivals in support of the album. The singer still has several more festival sets lined up, including stops at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and the iHeartRadio Music Festival. She'll tour Europe, Australia and New Zealand this fall before returning to North America for a trek that begins March 1st, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.