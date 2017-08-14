Watch Lorde, Jack Antonoff Cover Paul Simon Live at Outside Lands

Lorde and Bleachers' Jack Antonoff performed a charming, stripped-back version of Paul Simon's 1972 hit "Me and Julio Down By the Schoolyard" Sunday at San Francisco's Outside Lands Festival.

The vocalists sat on the edge of the stage, legs dangling, as Antonoff strummed the folk-rock tune on an acoustic guitar. Lorde grinned wildly, danced to herself and held the microphone for her duet partner on the second verse. Antonoff – who co-produced 10 out of 11 tracks on Lorde's new LP, Melodrama – laughed to himself as he fumbled the lyrics. He closed the performance with a playful adjustment of the chorus, singing, "Me and Ella in Golden Gate Park" in reference to Lorde's real name and the festival locale.

As Stereogum notes, Lorde's Simon rendition is her latest in a series of live acoustic covers. She recently teamed with Tove Lo for a version of Martha Wainwright's "Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole" at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal.

Earlier this month, a weather emergency forced Lollapalooza promoters to cancel Lorde's headlining show.